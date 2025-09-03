The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and heavy shower on Thursday.
The warning comes into effect at 2am on Thursday morning and runs until 5pm.
The Met Office says: "An area of heavy showers and thunderstorms, moving northeast, may cause some localised flooding.
"Bands of heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to move northeast across parts of England and Wales on Thursday.
"As showers progress northeastward they will become temporarily slow moving, leading to an increased chance of surface water flooding.
"Whilst the vast majority of places will have either non-impactful rain or remain dry, a few places within this area could see 30-60mm in an hour. Hail and lightning will be additional, possibly locally impactful, hazards."
The warning area covers most of Wales except the Llyn Peninsula and Harlech.
A yellow thunder warning is also in place today (Wednesday) for south Wales as far west as Carmarthen.
