Solar storms hurtling towards Earth mean that stargazers across Wales may get a glimpse of the Northern Lights tonight and tomorrow.
An eruption on the sun over the weekend blasted charged particles into space towards Earth, that will set off a colourful display of the Aurora Boralis on Monday and Tuesday night.
The Met Office says: "A fast-moving Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) that departed the Sun late on 30 August is forecast to arrive at Earth either late on 1 September or early on 2 September (UTC).
"Following its arrival, a significant enhancement of the auroral oval is likely, potentially continuing into 3 September.
"At peak activity, and where skies are sufficiently dark and clear, aurora may be visible across much of the UK, potentially without the need for photographic equipment. However, a waxing gibbous Moon may hinder visibility in some areas."
The forecast for much of Wales is cloudy, with the occasional break.
The latest weather forecast from the Met Office suggest the early morning hours of Tuesday, 2 September, will offer the best chance to view the northern lights.
