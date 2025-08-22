Natural Resources Wales is holding a series of talks with prospective partners to take over the running of Bwlch Nant yr Arian and Coed y Brenin visitor centres.
Both centres closed their doors in March as NRW looked to cut costs.
Ynyslas visitor centre was also closed and has recently been taken over by Borth Community Hub.
Meetings with prospective partners at Ponterwyd's Nant yr Arian site were held last week, with open sessions for Coed y Brenin taking place in September.
NRW said: "Prospective bidders interested in enhancing the site for visitor and recreation purposes can book an appointment to tour the buildings and adjacent land in-scope of the marketing exercise.
"Tours (of Coed y Brenin) will be taking place on Tuesday, September 16th and Wednesday, 17th and will be offered in two-hour slots on a first-come first served basis. Each session is limited to a maximum of five representatives per organisation.
"Following a period of preparation work, legal checks, internal governance and subject to final approval, it is hoped the marketing exercise can be formally launched in November 2025 with the aim of awarding contracts by the end of April 2026.
"We will be focusing on finding long-term, sustainable partners who benefit local communities and enhance tourism.
"The exercise will be managed through the Sell2Wales procurement portal set up by the Welsh Government and interested parties can sign up to the platform in advance."
