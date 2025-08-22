Aberystwyth is preparing to host the annual Gŵyl y Castell music festival on the castle grounds in September.
This is the second year the festival has returned with an extended lineup of acts.
Gŵyl y Castell will be held on Saturday, 13 September between 10am and 9pm and the event is free to attend.
The festival will officially open at 10.30am with Iwcadwli performing on stage at 10.45am.
This will be followed by Choirs of Good at 11.30am and some traditional dancing from Danswyr Seithenyn at 12.15pm.
Youngsters from the Rock Project will then take to the stage at 1.10pm, followed by Sgarmes at 2.45pm.
Singer-songwriter Buddug will perform at 4pm, followed by Welsh pop trio, Eden at 5.15pm.
They will be followed by local band, Ynys, whose recent album, Dosbarth Nos, was crowned Welsh Language Album of the Year at the National Eisteddfod.
Gwynedd rock band Candelas will close the festival from 8pm.
There will also be a bar and stalls on the castle grounds throughout the day.
