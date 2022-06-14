Town council reward for community contribution

Criccieth Town Council’s outstanding contribution to the community during Covid-19.

Cllr Sian Williams, chair of the town council, and Dr Catrin Jones, clerk, attended the ‘Volunteer Celebration and Thank You Event’ hosted by Mantell Gwynedd at Galeri Caernarfon on 6 June to receive a certificate.

The council was nominated for the award by Rich Wilcock, chair of Criccieth Business Forum who said: “The council clearly demonstrated the value of community based organisations in facing challenge and adversity. Covid-19 disrupted the economic base of the town, exacerbated greatly levels of social isolation and communal stress. The council responded with a fantastic community spirit, mobilising hundreds of residents, exemplifying the best in volunteering, community service and our responsibility to one another; it’s been both a leader and enabler, a legacy that deserves to be widely recognised as an inspiration to us all.”

On behalf of the town council, Cllr Sian Williams said: “We are honoured to receive this award. The pandemic imposed huge strains on communities and tested community organisations to the limit. The town council has a key role to play in making a difference in the civic life of our community. I am so proud that we responded to the challenges imposed by Covid-19 with compassion, energy and vision. In addition to our support plan for vulnerable residents we reached out, through varied creative projects to involve hundreds in the community, from young to old which helped with their well-being and quality of life. The response from individuals and community groups has been fantastic.”

The council supported the vulnerable by mobilising volunteers to provide shopping, mailing, emergency supplies and dog walking. Local shops responded immediately.

They also oversaw a gown of poppies made from knit and crochet flowers for Remembrance Day, which had to be adapted because of restrictions. Over 150 volunteers knitting over 5,000 poppies to create the extraordinary gown. It was exhibited in an empty shop and featured on S4C and the BBC.

They also helped with Pont yr Enfys Ty’n Rhos, a colourful installation on an estate managed by social housing agency Adra, organised two friendship benches for the town, as well as a town map, launched to coincide with the reopening of Criccieth Castle in September 2020.

They were also involved in the community gardens project, Cae Crwn and Criccieth in Bloom.

Carwyn Humphreys, Gwynedd volunteer centre co-ordinator, said: “Volunteers’ Week is an annual and national event to promote and celebrate volunteering.

“It was a great pleasure to be able to host our Celebration and Thank You event this year after two years with nearly 120 in attendance at Y Galeri in Caernarfon.