Town gears up for Glyndwr day
Harlech is looking forward to another Owain Glyndwr procession on Friday (16 September).
The Ardudwy Knights have organised a spectacular procession through Harlech for some years now, ending outside the Castle Owain Glyndwr successfully captured in 1404.
On 16 September 1400, Glyndwr was proclaimed Prince of Wales by his followers and started a rebellion against Richard II.
This year’s procession will start at 7.30pm at Pen Graig and everyone is welcome to join in.
Harlech and Llanbedr councillor Gwynfor Owen said: “This is an event worth attending. Last Year because of the way the procession was done I felt that we had gone back 600 years in time - it truly was a special event.”
Ardudwy Knights will be in the Castle on Thursday, 15 and Friday, 16, providing workshops to local school children. They hope that around 500 children will attend.
Cllr Owen added: “I have nothing but praise for everything that Ardudwy Knights do for the area and look forward very much to meeting Owain Glyndwr once again on the 16th!”
