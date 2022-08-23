Town prepares for day of fun, fireworks, music and more
Tuesday 23rd August 2022 12:00 pm
Making music in Tywyn (Totaleigh )
Tywyn Live takes place this Sunday and organisers are gearing up for a great weekend.
On 8 August, the town will see the return of Tywyn Live with music, fireworks, fairground rides, amusements, stalls and more promised throughout the day.
The action takes place on the promenade.
The musical acts performing on Stage 1 between 12pm and 11pm are Totaleigh Music, Shine On, Liam Dixon, Smoking Guns, Backtrax and Monteray Jacks.
