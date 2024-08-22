TRIBUTES have been paid to singer, actor and TV presenter, Dewi 'Pws' Morris, who has died aged 76.
A former resident in Tresaith, Ceredigion and originally from Treboeth, Swansea, Dewi rose to fame as part of the bands Tebot Piws and later, Edward H Dafis.
He also played the lead role in 1978 cult classic comedy, Grand Slam, which followed a gang of friends on a rugby trip to France.
A familiar face around Ceredigion and Gwynedd, Dewi is also known for his role as Wayne Harries in Pobol y Cwm's and also appeared in Rownd a Rownd.
In 2010 he had the opportunity to combine his experience as a teacher and entertainer as Children’s Poet Laureate, visiting schools and running poetry workshops.
Dewi lived in Nefyn with his wife, Rhiannon.
Paying tribute, the leader of Plaid Cymru, Rhun ap Iorwerth, said: "Incredibly sad to hear about the passing of Dewi Pws.
"He made me laugh out loud, and left a legacy of energy, music, poetry and a love for Wales, and he continued to put a smile on the faces of many for years.
"He also taught my daughter how to tie her shoelaces.
"Thanks for everything, Dewi."