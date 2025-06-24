This summer, Rhosygilwen comes alive with the fizz and frolic of ‘The Merry Widow’, one of the world’s most beloved comic operas.
The show will be brought to life by a remarkable local community of professional talent.
In a rare and special production, ‘The Merry Widow’ will be performed by a 30-strong cast of professionally trained singers — all with deep local roots in Wales — proving that world-class artistry flourishes in even the most rural corners of the country.
Taking centre stage is Catrin Aur, trained at London’s prestigious Guildhall School of Music and Drama, now living and farming in Ceredigion.
Catrin delivers a captivating performance in the title role, combining vocal brilliance with sparkling comedic charm.
Directing this high-energy production is Fleur Snow, a Llandysul-born artist trained at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, whose bold and witty direction breathes new life into Franz Lehár’s classic operetta. With lyrics sung in English and peppered with cleverly adapted Welsh lines, this unique version brings a joyful local twist to the timeless tale of love, intrigue, and mistaken identity.
The production is supported by a 10-piece live orchestra and takes place in the atmospheric Neuadd y Dderwen (The Oak Hall), with its beautiful acoustics and rustic charm. Audiences are also invited to enjoy a long picnic interval in Rhosygilwen’s stunning formal gardens, offering the perfect midsummer evening out.
Whether you're a seasoned opera-goer or completely new to the genre, this hilarious, high-spirited staging of The Merry Widow promises laughter, romance, and unforgettable music, all set against the breath-taking backdrop of West Wales.
Tickets are available now at www.rhosygilwen.co.uk
Visit Rhosygilwen for a magical night of music, laughter, community and opera, but not as you know it.
‘The Merry Widow’ is on Friday, 11 and Saturday, 12 July.
