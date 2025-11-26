Tributes have been paid to former Aberystwyth University lecturer, historian and literary critic, Professor Hazel Walford Davies, who has died aged 85.
Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol said: “Wales has lost a leading figure in our cultural and intellectual life, and one who made a notable contribution over decades as an educator, writer and literary critic.
“Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol has lost a key figure who made a significant contribution to its establishment in 2011.
“As Chair of the Management Board of the Centre for Higher Education, the Coleg’s predecessor, between 2006 and 2011, Hazel played an important role in the difficult and complex discussions that led to the establishment of the Coleg as a national and independent institution in the field of higher education.”
Coleg Chief Executive Dr Ioan Matthews said: "The wise and robust leadership of Hazel Walford Davies, as Chair of the Higher Education Centre's Board of Management, was an important factor in the discussions that led to the establishment of the Coleg.
"At a time when the University of Wales as a federal university was dismantling, it was not easy to secure the support of the universities to establish a national body with a commitment to act on a collaborative basis.
"Honouring Hazel as an Honorary Fellow of the Coleg in 2011, at the same time as Dr Meredydd Evans, one of the leaders of the campaign to establish the Coleg, was in recognition of her tireless work behind the scenes.
"Since then, she continued to show great interest in the development of the Coleg, and it was a pleasure to have her company at our Annual Congregation in Aberystwyth earlier this year.
"Personally, I owe her a great debt for her firm support, her willingness to challenge in a constructive way when needed, and her determination to keep going when things seemed impossible.
"Working with her was such a valuable experience and I benefitted immensley from her experience and advice.
"We extend our deepest condolences to her husband Walford, sons Damian and Jason, and the grandchildren of whom she was so proud."
Professor Jamie Medhurst from Aberystwyth University said: “I have very happy memories of working with Hazel in the Department of Theatre, Film and Television Studies.
“She was among the first to welcome me warmly. One wonderful memory I have is back in 1999 when we as staff had the opportunity to look around our new building, the Parry-Williams Building on the Penglais campus. The building wasn't ready, but we went in, single file, and I'll never forget Hazel dressed very smartly, as usual, wearing a pair of wellington boots and striding through the scaffolding, wooden planks, and mud!
“So many Aberystwyth drama students have benefited from her teaching and scholarship, particularly in the fields of American drama and theatre in Wales. Her love for her subject and her students was clear to everyone who met her. Already, one student has contacted me to say that ‘she was a great lecturer, full of life and so supportive' and another has simply said, 'Legend!'.
“I extend my deepest sympathies to all the family.”
