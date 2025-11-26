“She was among the first to welcome me warmly. One wonderful memory I have is back in 1999 when we as staff had the opportunity to look around our new building, the Parry-Williams Building on the Penglais campus. The building wasn't ready, but we went in, single file, and I'll never forget Hazel dressed very smartly, as usual, wearing a pair of wellington boots and striding through the scaffolding, wooden planks, and mud!