Plascrug School, Aberystwyth has won Primary School PTA of the Year at Parentkind’s National PTA Awards 2025.
The Parentkind charity is the largest membership body of Parent Teacher Associations and other parent groups across the UK, comprising over 12,500 PTAs.
Their awards celebrate the time, hard work and dedication that PTA and supporters volunteer to raise vital funds for their schools.
Plascrug was chosen among tough shortlisted competition from schools in Portaferry, Northern Ireland and Taunton, England for “their eco-projects [to] engage pupils and protect the planet”.
Alex Peace-Gadsby OBE, Parentkind’s Chair of Trustees who hosted the awards said: “The school follows the Eco Schools initiative that encourages student engagement with sustainability, and has achieved Platinum Status for this in 2016 so you can see how seriously it takes this ongoing work.
“After taking ideas from pupils, this PTA raised £40,000 in grant funding and gathered over 50 volunteers to construct a nature boardwalk, a polytunnel and added raised beds, to not only beautify the space but contribute to a better environment”
Headteacher Carol Macy said: “The transformation of Ysgol Plascrug’s outdoor environment has had an enormous positive impact, and we’re delighted the hard work of our school community has received national recognition!
“With many pupils living within town, these developments provide a unique opportunity for children to build continuous relationships with a natural space over a number of years. In a time when more and more children are not being introduced to the outdoors, the benefits of this project are far reaching and long lasting.
“Our school grounds provide opportunities for community groups beyond our diverse school community to benefit from a green and wooded space within easy walking distance of town. We were pleased to welcome Dafydd Wyn from S4C to Plascrug, and to see our emphasis on outdoor learning and play showcased on Prynhawn Da!”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.