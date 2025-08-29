Councillor Shelley Childs, Ceredigion's Cabinet Member responsible for Highways and Environmental, added: "The review was an opportunity to assess how closely the guidance from the Welsh Government was applied on county roads in Ceredigion. Collision data recently released by the police and the Welsh Government suggests that the national change to the speed limit does seem to be reducing casualties on roads across Wales, and correspondence received during the review process suggests that the new 20mph limits are welcomed by many in the county. Although, the Council’s review did not include any speed limit arrangements on the A487 and A44 Trunk Roads in Ceredigion since those are the direct responsibility of the Welsh Government."