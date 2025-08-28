Craft Festival Wales returns to Cardigan Castle from 5-7 September.
The event celebrates the finest craft and is supported by funding from Event Wales (part of Welsh Government), Arts Council of Wales, Ceredigion County Council Shared Prosperity Fund and local business partners.
“I greatly appreciate the support of local councils, the Welsh Government and many local businesses that are enabling Craft Festival Wales” said Sarah James MBE, Craft Festival Director.
“We’re creating a national event for Wales that craft professionals from across the UK aspire to be part of, right here in Cardigan. We also want to attract visitors from across the country to discover the culture and natural beauty of Ceredigion.
“We warmly welcome the Cardigan community to join us to celebrate our creative culture and share the warmth of our hospitality.”
To coincide with Craft Festival Wales, a Craft Trail will extend throughout Cardigan showcasing high quality, original craft curated by Oriel Myrddin from Carmarthen. Venues involved are Mwldan, The Albian, Crwst, Walden Arts, Awen Teifi and Stwdio 3. Gallery Canfas will stage a free to enter exhibition of textiles and willow from across Wales curated by local textile artist, Suzi Park. Makers work on display include Laura Thomas, Rosa Harradine, Llio James, Cathryn Gwyn, Tom Hare, Michelle Mateo, Michelle Cain and Suzi Park.
The Capital of Craft talk programme featuring authors and makers, delivered in Welsh and English, with translation and with BSL signing, will also take place. Tickets to Craft Festival are available at www.craftfestival.co.uk/wales from £8. Children under 18 years enter free with an adult ticket holder.
Tickets to the The Capital of Craft talks are free with a festival ticket and can be booked in advance online.
Craft Festival is a not-for-profit, female founded organisation with a reputation for curating and hosting the finest designer maker events in the UK.
