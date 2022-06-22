TV’s Weekenders have no time to put their feet up!

Cameraman Ted Cornish, from Penllŷn, is one of this week’s Weekenders, sharing what life is like for him on Saturdays and Sundays

The weekend is a chance to relax and put your feet up, but not for the Weekenders.

They have different ideas of how to spend the time and in this episode of Pobol y Penwythnos: O’r Wawr i’r Machlud (The Weekenders: From Sunrise to Sunset) we follow cameraman Ted Cornish from Penllŷn, fitness instructor Ann Evans, and security manager Dewi Williams.

A camera man during the week, Ted spends his weekends volunteering at Felin Uchaf, an eco-centre in Penllŷn, where volunteers of all ages and backgrounds come together to look after chickens and grow fruit and veg, which they sell locally.

“The main reason for doing this on weekends is because it’s an escapism,” says Ted.

Dewi, 71, has been in the security business for 40 years and met all sorts of people.

“The weekend is the busiest time, yes...Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” he said.

“I’ve looked after all the big people. Shirley Bassey, Three Tenors, Stereophonics...I’ve looked after them all!”

But one name stands out; Nelson Mandela.

“He liked his tea! I was Mr D and he was Mr M! You could have listened to him all night…ooh, it was worth listening to him,” said Dewi.

Former teacher Ann is now a fitness instructor. She established ‘Merthyr Girls Can’ to support women through fitness to combat anxiety, depression and self-confidence. In the programme we see them one Saturday morning braving an extreme course running up mountains and entering a cold river.

“Whatever you put in, you get out; that’s how I see the running. It’s like meditation, but meditation where you move,” says Ann.