A former employee of an Aberystwyth shop has appeared in court charged with stealing lottery scratch cards worth more than £20,000 and claiming the winnings.
Odin Parry, of 12 Green Gardens, Trefechan, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 21 May.
The 39-year-old is charged with stealing £20,370 worth of scratch cards while employed at the Spar store on Terrace Road in Aberystwyth between 1 November 2023 and 21 June last year.
Parry is also charged with fraud by false representation between the same dates for presenting the stolen scratch cards to the national lottery terminal and claiming the winnings of £33,491.
No pleas were entered at the hearing.
Parry is next due to appear before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 June.