Two Aberystwyth lads have teamed up to start a non-profit boxing academy to help the town’s youth.
Jason Spencer and Jamie Ambler grew up together training at Aberystwyth Boxing Club, with Jamie going on to become a professional fighter.
After realising there were very few facilities for young people and what they saw as a town struggling with “poverty, drugs and bad mental health”, they decided to do something about it.
They created Jay Jay’s Amateur Boxing Club, and are now fundraising to get their students some much-needed equipment.
Jason, 39, said: “Aberystwyth is struggling at the moment, it’s a small community and I know three boys who have killed themselves in the last year.
“If we can give them something, that’s a start.
“We both know how beneficial boxing can be for young adults both have young boys of our own, so we know there’s not a lot of opportunities for kids in Aberystwyth.”
Jason, who is a personal trainer, put together a one-off kids boot camp in spring half-term this year and was astonished when his class of three quickly turned into a class of 30.
Realising there was an appetite and need for safe spaces for young people, he teamed up with Jamie and gained funding from Bronglais Hospital’s League of Friends to become qualified boxing coaches.
The funding also lowered the price of children’s classes to make it more accessible.
They are now volunteering eight hours weekly to host children, women's only, seniors and mixed classes at the Old Post Office on Chalybeate Street in Aberystwyth, aiming to expand once they have raised money for equipment and additional coaches.
Jason said the response has been “incredible”, with parents offering to sponsor other children to attend classes who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford to go, and young people “coming out of their shells”: “We didn’t think it would kick off like this but it’s touching hearts, so its working already.”
Jason said he is now partnering up with the mental health charity MIND in Aberaeron, and has aspirations of what the club could become in the future: “I’ve got a bit of a past but I’ve done my best to come away from it and do something with my life.
“I didn’t finish school, I don’t have GCSEs, life has been tough but I’ve got through - these kids need to know there’s more to life.
“We’re not running an amateur boxing club to breed fighters, we want to help everyone.
“I want it to become a drop-in centre where young people can come and better themselves.
“Hang out, play pool or table tennis, talk and get support - Aberystwyth is in dire need of something like that.”
They are now trying to raise £500 for things like boxing pads, gloves and a ring to create a “high-quality training environment”.
To help raise funds for their first set of boxing equipment go to their JustGiving page here - https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jayjays-amateurboxingclub