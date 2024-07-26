Researchers at Aberystwyth University are looking for contributors for a new study into the effects of poor internet connections on rural communities.
Building on a major study into the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on households and businesses in Ceredigion published last year, the team from Aberystwyth Business School are seeking contributors for focus groups that will be held at the university in September 2024.
Dr Aloysius Igboekwu, Senior Lecturer in Finance at Aberystwyth Business School, was one of the authors of the 2023 reports and is behind the new study into the inadequacy of the digital infrastructure in Ceredigion.
Dr Igboekwu said: “The issues around internet provision, digital proficiency and availability of adequate digital infrastructure featured prominently in our survey responses to the COVID-19 studies.
“We are now looking for people from Ceredigion to take part in two focus groups at the University so we can explore these findings in greater detail and get a better understanding of the challenges facing households and businesses today.”
Nearly half of the respondents in 2023 said slow broadband speeds exacerbated stress and anxiety.
Those wishing to contribute to the new study ‘Digital Connectivity in Peripheral Areas’ are asked to register for the sessions by completing an online questionnaire.