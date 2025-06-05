An Aberystwyth University academic has been appointed to chair an expert sub-panel that will assess research excellence in the UK higher education sector.
Professor Qiang Shen, Pro Vice-Chancellor for the Faculty of Business and Physical Sciences, will chair the Computer Science and Informatics sub-panel of the Research Excellence Framework (REF) 2029.
It is the third time Professor Shen has had an important role in the REF, serving as a sub-panel member in both REF2021 and REF2014.
Professor Shen said: “I am honoured to be chosen for this role, which underlines the pedigree of the world class research that we have at Aberystwyth University.
"I look forward to working with colleagues at scrutinising the best research that the UK has to offer.”
