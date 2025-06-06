Andrea Hammel, Professor of German and Director of the Centre for the Movement of People, said: “This exhibition aims to highlight the long history of displacement caused by war. While last month’s commemorations of the end of the Second World War in Europe focused mainly on combatants and local communities, we want to show the experience of those who had to leave their homes. By 1945 there were 60 million displaced people in Europe alone, and Wales provided sanctuary to many.”