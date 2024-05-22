Two Aberystwyth University students will be spending the summer working in Canada after being awarded prestigious research internships.
Cordelia Bryant and Alice Walker will work for 12 weeks in Toronto and Vancouver respectively between June and the end of August after securing places on the sought-after Mitacs Globalink Research Internship programme.
Mathematics student Cordelia, who is originally from Austin, Texas, will be based at Toronto Metropolitan University where she will be working on improving the accuracy of MRI scans used to detect cancers.
Alice, from the Isle of Wight, is studying Space Science and Robotics and will be working at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver on the interface between liquids and gases.
Professor Tim Woods, Vice-Chancellor for Learning, Teaching and Student Experience said: “The Mitacs Globalink Research Internship programme attracts top-ranked applicants and Cordelia’s and Alice’s success is testament to their dedication and to the quality of students we have here at Aberystwyth University.
“We take great pride in the experience we offer and encourage our students to broaden their horizons through our travel and study abroad programmes and I’m delighted that Cordelia and Alice have taken full advantage of the support our Global Opportunities team offers in securing these internships.”