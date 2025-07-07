Starbucks in Aberystwyth has closed for good.
The Great Darkgate Street branch stopped serving on 29 June.
Starbucks said: “We regularly review our portfolio to ensure our stores are relevant for our customers. Our Great Darkgate Street store in Aberystwyth is now closed and we thank our customers for their loyalty over the years and invite them to find their nearest store on the Starbucks Store Locator.”
They said all employees were offered alternative roles at other Starbucks stores, but did not confirm how many staff were offered these, nor how many took them up on it.
Starbucks enjoyed many years of trading on Great Darkgate Street, occupying the site that was once home to the town’s popular Dolphin Fish and Chip shop.
