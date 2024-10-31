An Aberystwyth based academic has delivered a speech at a landmark conference held at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
Alexandra Büchler, Director of Literature Across Frontiers (LAF) and strategic co-director of Wales Literature Exchange (WLE) represented the ENLIT European Network for Literary Translation, where she serves on the board, and highlighted the power of networks in cultural development.
She said it was an “honour” to speak at the conference where she emphasised the “importance of our continuous efforts to remain part of the European literary scene and networks, despite the UK’s departure from the EU.”
LAF and WLE are two long-standing initiatives at the Aberystwyth-based Centre for Advanced Welsh and Celtic Studies, University of Wales Trinity Saint David.