Aberystwyth University has gained the Advance HE Race Equality Charter Bronze award for its work in improving the representation and inclusion of minority ethnic people.
The Race Equality Charter’s Bronze Award helps institutions identify and address barriers facing minority ethnic staff and students, as well as provide a framework for improvement.
Adjudicated by Advance HE, a charity for the higher education sector, the awards recognise the progress made by institutions in the higher education sector.
In 2023, Aberystwyth University launched a Race Action Plan as a framework for promoting equality, diversity and inclusion as part of its commitment to tackling racism and to being actively anti-racist.
Since then, it introduced a number of new initiatives including committing to creating a Race Action Group, holding regular discussions on race equality at the highest level and publishing an ethnicity pay gap report.
Professor Jon Timmis, Vice-Chancellor of Aberystwyth University, said: “Racial inequality will not disappear without sustained efforts and action to challenge and eradicate racial discrimination and improve the experience of minority ethnic staff and students.
“We all have a role to play in this, and the award illustrates how far we have come as an institution.
“I am extremely proud that our work has been recognised by Advance HE.
“We will continue to work hard to promote equity, diversity and inclusion, both within the University and outside of it.”
Sheree Ann-Jonas, Race Equality Officer at Aberystwyth University, said: “Aberystwyth University is committed to tackling racism and to being actively anti-racist.
“Receiving the Bronze Award is an endorsement of what we have been doing over the past few years, but we know that work in this area never stops.”
Anne Mwangi, Head of the Race Equality Charter, said: “Advance HE looks forward to supporting Aberystwyth University as it progresses its action plans to advance race equality.”
