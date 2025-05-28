Aberystwyth University’s Healthcare Education Centre will host a simulation of a major incident next month to help train its nursing students.
Dyfed Powys Police along with paramedics and medical staff from Bronglais Hospital will all take part in the practice session, which will run from 1pm until 3pm on Tuesday, 17 June.
The simulation, which will be a scenario where people are injured by an explosion, will help prepare the nursing students and emergency services staff for serious incidents.
As part of the exercise, Aberystwyth University's Healthcare Education Centre will be turned into a hospital for a day.
Students from the University's Department of Theatre, Film and Television and other volunteers will pretend to be patients.
The first cohort of nursing students began their studies at Aberystwyth University in September 2022 and will complete their training in the summer of this year.
Amanda Jones, Head of Healthcare Education at Aberystwyth University, said: "We are extremely grateful to members of the emergency services for their cooperation with this incident.
“It is important that our nursing students have these experiences as they prepare to work in the health service. Although we hope that major incidents of this type are of course very rare, we need to prepare for them.
“I would also like to thank the public for their patience during the exercise.
“They may hear sirens or see police and ambulances around the Healthcare Education Centre near the Penglais Campus but they will have nothing to worry about.
“Ensuring that the public would not be disrupted was part of our planning for the day.
"It's great to see all the collaboration with others at the University in this endeavour.
“We are delighted to offer the Theatre, Film and Television students an opportunity to act as patients as well.”
