An Aberystwyth University academic has been appointed Chair of the Welsh Government’s new Innovating Democracy Advisory Group.
Dr Anwen Elias is Reader in Politics in the Department of International Politics and an expert on territorial and constitutional politics.
She is also Co-Director of The Centre for Welsh Politics and Society and the Wales Institute of Social and Economic Research and Data (WISERD).
She was a Commissioner on the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales which published its final report in January.
The Commission’s report recommended that the Welsh Government “should strengthen the capacity for democratic innovation and inclusive community engagement in Wales. This should draw on an expert advisory panel, and should be designed in partnership with the Senedd, local government and other partners.”
Examples of democratic innovations include: mini-publics, such as climate assemblies or citizens’ juries; participatory budgeting; and digital crowdsourcing.
Dr Elias said: “It’s an honour to be asked to chair the Innovating Democracy Advisory Group, and to lead on its work of exploring new ways of strengthening democracy in Wales.
“I hope the group can scope new opportunities for increasing citizens’ involvement in decision-making, in partnership with others across Wales who are already doing excellent work on public engagement and participation.”
The announcement of Dr Elias’ appointment was made by Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies MS on 19 November.
He said: “The Final Report of the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales recommended that an expert panel is created, to advise Welsh Government and partners on expanding the use of democratic innovation and enhance civic engagement in public life.
“To progress this work, I have appointed Dr Anwen Elias as chair of a new Innovating Democracy Advisory Group, the wider membership for which will be appointed in due course through open competition.”