A West Midlands author who set some of his debut novel in Aberystwyth says it is selling in over 40 countries.
Chris Brown’s ‘The Z Affair’ was published in July 2024.
Set in 1971, it follows the story of Philip Trent, an ex-soldier turned government agent, who is working for an organisation known as the ‘Outfit’, tasked with rooting out insurrection against the United Kingdom.
The action unfolds on the streets of London, Birmingham, Paris, Aberystwyth and the surrounding areas.
The Stourbridge author’s first book was mostly written during lockdown.
‘The Z Affair’, published by Austin Macauley, is on sale from Amazon and major book stores.
Commenting on its global reach, Chris said it is “a success story very much in the heart of Wales.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.