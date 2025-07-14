A record number of young people have attended Aberystwyth University's summer residential programme which offers a taste of student life.
70 year 12 pupils took part in Access All Aber, a five-day programme that combines academic study, educational visits and evening social events.
They stayed in the Pantycelyn halls of residence on Penglais Campus.
Designed for young people from Widening Participation backgrounds, members of the group could follow sessions in a wide variety of the academic disciplines offered at Aberystwyth University.
With the option of attending lectures through the medium of Welsh or English, the programme also included a session on student finance and how to make the most of the financial support available.
Relaunched in 2023 following a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Access All Aber forms part of Aberystwyth University’s long-standing commitment to widening access to young people from backgrounds less likely to consider studying at university.
This year's programme attracted students from 38 schools and colleges across Wales.
Lucy Stevenson, Head of Marketing and Student Recruitment at Aberystwyth University, said: “The transition period from school or college to university - especially when that means leaving home for the first time - can feel challenging for many young people.
“Access All Aber offers a valuable opportunity to experience a realistic academic environment that shows what student life is like at Aberystwyth University.
"Aber is a community of academics and students from all over the world, and an ambitious, inclusive and bilingual institution.
“The excellence of our research and teaching inspires people to change lives for the better, foster knowledge, build communities, and strengthen Wales and the wider world.
“By giving participants a taste of the various subjects available, our hope is that this will inspire them to take the next step to study a degree when the time comes.”
