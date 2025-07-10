The primary school in the Dulas Valley celebrated its 70-year anniversary in late June with a reunion in which current students met the very first to walk through the doors.
Students learnt a new school anthem composed by Geth Tomos for the occasion, and the parents' organisation Friends of the School hosted a raffle raising money for new school equipment.
Eirlys Jones, a teacher at the school, said the event “was really special for me because my mother-in-law came, who was one of the first pupils 70 years ago, and my husband, who was also a student at the school.
“The raffle raised over £3,700 - I couldn't believe it, it was amazing.
“Everybody worked really hard selling tickets to friends and family all over the country.
"With budgets being so tight at the moment, the funds raised will really help us keep up with the new curriculum.
"I'd like to thank all the parents, children and local businesses who were very generous with the raffle."
Iwan Morgan, the first student to open the school doors in 1955, spoke at the event on 21 June, and students sang the new anthem.
The raffle money raised will go towards a new mud kitchen outdoor area, sports equipment, woodworking tools and IT equipment.
Headteacher Nia Wyn Thomas-Evans said: “It was lovely to see so many former pupils, parents, teachers and headteachers, and members of the community join us to mark the occasion.
“Everyone enjoyed browsing through old photos over a cup of tea and cake.
“Many thanks to the staff and Friends of the School for helping organise this special event and raising the impressive total towards purchasing valuable resources for the school.”
