BOSSES at Trinity Saint Davids University have been accused of letting Lampeter down after they confirmed undergraduate courses are being moved to Carmarthen.
Despite protests and petitions, University of Wales Trinity Saint David confirmed on Thursday it is to push ahead with plans to withdraw courses from Wales’ oldest university and hold them instead in Carmarthen,
Ceredigion MS, Elin Jones said in reaction: “It’s hugely disappointing to know that undergraduate teaching will end at Lampeter after 200 years.
“It’s a devastating blow to the town, both economically and culturally.
“Lampeter has prided itself in being a University town.
“Trinity St Davids University has allowed the demise of the university to happen over time on its watch and has severely let down the town of Lampeter.
“Its responsibility to the town remains and I now expect the university to share and discuss its intentions for the campus with people in the local area.
“The important assets on the campus cannot lie idle. We need to breathe new life into the campus and the university must lead that.”
Ceredigion Preseli MP Ben Lake was equally scathing, saying: "The confirmation of the decision to move courses from Lampeter to Carmarthen is a heavy blow to the town.
“The university has been at the heart of Lampeter's identity and community for over 200 years, and this change will greatly affect the town and its people.
"Although I understand the financial pressure on universities, the University of Wales Trinity Saint David has a duty to explain how they intend to secure a future for the campus. The community deserves clear answers and a real commitment to keeping higher education in Lampeter.
"This is not just a matter of keeping courses, but a matter of keeping a cornerstone for our town. I encourage the University to work together with the community to ensure that Lampeter is not left behind."
Esther Weller, who has led the campaign by the Lampeter Society to save undergraduate courses, said: "We are totally disappointed by today's announcement. We are extremely sad for the current students at Lampeter who will now be forced to leave Lampeter and finish their studies elsewhere.
"We will continue to campaign for a positive, strong and renewed future for the Lampeter campus and we remain ready to work with the management of the University and wider stakeholders to that end.
"We have been heartened by the huge amount of support we've had for the campaign from the town and politicians.”
Confirming its decision, UWTSD said: “The University has now concluded its decision-making process and approved the proposal to relocate its Humanities provision from Lampeter to Carmarthen.
“We have worked to reduce uncertainties for staff and students by making a decision in good time to enable the transition.
“The Lampeter campus is of great importance to the University. A mechanism will be established through which stakeholders can be involved in proposals for a range of economically viable, education-related activities that would bring a new, sustainable lease of life to the campus.”