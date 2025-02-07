A photographer has captured the moment American pilots held the Welsh flag up to plane spotters whilst taking on the famous Mach Loop.
The images were captured by Ben Webb at the world-famous spot between Corris and Dolgellau, which is a mecca for plane spotters, with aircrafts using the mountains for low-level flying exercises.
Pilots showing the Welsh flag to plane spotters (Ben Webb / RAF / SWNS)
The F-15E Strike Eagle co-pilot can be seen holding the Welsh flag inside the cockpit on their training exercise from RAF Lakenheath
The valleys are regularly used for low level flight training down to as low as 250 feet.