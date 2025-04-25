16 projects across Wales will share a £1 million support fund to celebrate Cymru women's first-ever European championship footballing appearance.
The projects selected include screening events across Wales and the world; football engagement activities for young people; training and support packages for female coaches and referees; and cultural celebrations.
The purpose of the fund is to support projects that will promote Wales, project our values, particularly around equality and inclusion, and promote women’s sport, encouraging increased participation and creating a positive and lasting legacy.
Among the projects receiving funding are:
Two inclusive, one-day street football tournaments for women.
A dedicated Women's Coaching Network and a campaign to dramatically increase the number of women and girls in football refereeing.
Murals in communities where Cymru players were born and began their football journeys.
Internationally focused classroom resources for primary schools across Wales and beyond to promote language learning, international collaboration, and engage pupils in women's football.
A poet-in-residence to accompany the Welsh football team during their campaign to record and celebrate the team's journey.
An international programme celebrating Welsh culture on a global stage including performances and workshops by female Welsh artists in Switzerland.
Sports Minister, Jack Sargeant, said: "This investment is not just about celebrating Cymru Women's historic Euro 2025 qualification, it’s an opportunity to create lasting change across Wales. From community murals to international cultural showcases, these innovative projects will inspire the next generation, promote Welsh values globally, and create meaningful pathways for women and girls in football.
“This Team Wales approach enhances our tournament presence and builds a legacy that will benefit communities long after the final whistle. Together, we're using this platform to champion equality, celebrate Welsh culture, and demonstrate that Wales achieves more when we work as one."