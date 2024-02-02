A local councillor has questioned why reserves aren’t being used to plug a shortfall in Powys finances instead of asking residents to stump up an extra 7.5 per cent in council tax.
Glantwymyn councillor Elwyn Vaughan, the leader of Plaid Cymru on Powys County Council said that people asking why Powys County Council can’t use some of its £50m reserves is a “fair question”.
At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Finance Panel on Wednesday, 31 January - where members when through the nitty gritty of the 2024/2025 budget - Cllr Vaughan said: “There’s a pot of money there and when people are facing tough times, they are asking why some of that can’t be used.
“I think it’s a fair question or are we like squirrels hiding the nuts away.”
Newly promoted director of corporate services and s151 officer, Jane Thomas explained that as a budgeting principle the council holds a general reserve of least four per cent of the net revenue expenditure expected over a five year period.
Ms Thomas added that he council also has: “a number of specific reserves.”
Ms Thomas said: “We are drawing around £7 million from reserves this year (2023/2024) for specific purposes.
“You have grants in there that have to be drawn down over specific period of time and we have a capital reserve that we are using to keep our borrowing down.”
She also pointed out that the £6.6 million reserve held by schools had been all but exhausted this year as it was used to covered costs due to inflation and high utility bills.
At the end of the financial year Ms Thomas explained that the council is “very careful” about what is set aside and what is used.
Cabinet member for finance, Labour’s Cllr David Thomas said: “The general reserve is all we have really to protect us over and above the risk reserve.”
Cllr Thomas believed that the Powys Council Tax rise is just below the average for Wales of 7.6 per cent.
Cllr Thomas said: “Some of those councils that have been using reserves in the past are setting high levels of Council Tax.
“It’s foolhardy really as you’d have to pay it back, either as higher Council Tax in the future or further service cuts – that’s why we’re not recommending use of reserves.”
On 1 April 2023, the total usable reserves that Powys had was £57.7 million – which went up to £67.968 million when ring fenced reserves for schools, and the Housing Revenue Account (HRA) are included.
By 31 March, the council is predicting that it’s usable reserves will shrink to £49.795 million which comes to a total of £53.54 million when the ring fences schools and the HRA reserves are included in the total.
The council also has a “risk reserve” built into the main budget of £3 million earmarked for use to manage problems as they emerge during the year.