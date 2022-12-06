Barmouth Viaduct has reopened to rail passengers and pedestrians.
The second stage of major refurbishment work has been completed, so the railway and footbridge across the Grade II* listed bridge reopened today, Saturday 10 December.
Network Rail, which is now preparing for final metallic upgrades in 2023, and contractors Alun Griffiths have successfully carried out a number of essential upgrades to Barmouth Viaduct in 2022 as part of the structures biggest and most ambitious refurbishment, ever.
During two four-week closures this autumn and winter, teams have worked day and night to strengthen and replace timber beans, foundation support structures (piles), and the metallic straps that help hold the viaduct together.
The closure of the railway allowed Network Rail to also upgrade a kilometre of track through the nearby Tywyn station. Barmouth Station’s canopy was also refurbished.
The work was scheduled to take place outside of the peak summer tourist season to minimise disruption to the local community, with the viaduct reopening during October half term.
The viaduct has reopened with a normal train service on Saturday 10 December so local communities and tourists can fully enjoy the spectacular wooden structure and its surrounding natural beauty this festive period.
Nick Millington, interim route director at Network Rail Wales and Borders, said: “We’d like to thank the local community for bearing with us this autumn and winter as we carried out the latest stage of this essential restoration project.
“We’ll be returning in 2023 to replace the metallic elements of the bridge, which will secure the future of this important rail link for many years to come.”
Dates for working on the viaduct during 2023 are still being finalised.
The work to refurbish the iconic railway structure is the biggest and most ambitious in its history. As well as upgrading the metallic elements of the Grade II* listed bridge and laying new track, additional repairs will be carried out including strengthening work to the north abutments and further upgrades of some of the timber elements following the major renewals of timber in 2020 and 2021.