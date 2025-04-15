Looking for some last-minute inspiration for an Easter day out?
In Ceredigion
Cae Hir Gardens | Meet the Easter Bunny Eggstravaganza – April 21, Cribyn, Lampeter, Ceredigion SA48 7NG.
Meet the Easter Bunny, get a boxed egg and enjoy a garden-wide hunt for signs of spring. Entry is from £6 per child (includes one free adult), with normal admission fees for extras. The tearoom will be packed with Easter goodies like chocolate nests and simnel cake.https://www.visitmidwales.co.uk/whats-on/meet-the-easter-bunny-eggstravaganza-hunt-p2106681
Mr Balcombe’s Easter Chocolate Challenge – until April 24, Llywernog, Ponterwyd, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion SY23 3AB
Join Mr Balcombe at The Silver Mountain Experience as he turns his mine into a chocolate factory. Help him on a quirky chocolate-making mission and find Silver Tickets to earn a ‘Balcombe Bar’. Included with standard admission, plus themed treats in the café.https://www.visitmidwales.co.uk/whats-on/mr-balcombes-easter-chocolate-challenge-p1897151
Easter Adventures & Egg Hunt at Llanerchaeron – until April 27, 10am to 4pmA482, Ciliau Aeron, Lampeter, Ceredigion SA48 8DG
Follow a nature-inspired Easter trail through Llanerchaeron’s gardens, farmyard and grounds. The trail is £3 per child and includes a map and a chocolate egg (dairy or vegan). Standard entry charges apply.https://www.visitmidwales.co.uk/whats-on/easter-adventures-and-egg-hunt-at-llanerchaeron-p2129641
In Gwynedd
Bala Lake Railway | Easter Egg Hunt – April 18-21The Station Llanuwchllyn, Gwynedd, Southern Snowdonia LL23 7DD
Join the Easter Egg Hunt on board Bala Lake Railway, which is included free with your normal train ticket. Eggs are hidden along the line and at the station – solve the puzzle for a chocolatey prize. You might even meet the White Rabbit!https://www.visitmidwales.co.uk/whats-on/bala-lake-railway-easter-egg-hunt-p1862331
Rheilffordd Talyllyn Railway | Dinosaur Easter Egg Hunt – April 20 Wharf Station, Tywyn, Gwynedd, Southern Snowdonia LL36 9EY
Take part in a dinosaur-themed Easter Egg Hunt aboard the Talyllyn Railway. Spot dino eggs and learn fun facts along the way – perfect for little adventurers. Do you know your Stegosaurus from your Saltosaurus?https://www.visitmidwales.co.uk/whats-on/dinosaur-easter-egg-hunt-rheilffordd-talyllyn-railway-p1914471
In Powys
Easter Egg Trail in Montgomery – until April 27, Spar Montgomery, Broad St, Montgomery, Montgomeryshire SY15 6PNR.
H Bunners, Arthur St, Montgomery, Montgomeryshire SY15 6RA
Only £2 per child. Pick up a map from Spar or Bunners in Montgomery to follow the egg trail and find the letters to make a word for a chocolatey reward which can be collected either store once completed! Children must be accompanied by an adult. All proceeds to Friends of Montgomery School.https://www.facebook.com/montgomerypowys
Enjoy a fun trail around the gardens at Gregynog from 10am–3pm. It’s £6 per child, which includes a strawberry milkshake and a sweet Easter treat. No need to book but do call ahead for any dietary requirements.https://gregynog.org/whats-on/gregynogs-easter-trail/
Welshpool and Llanfair Light Railway | Easter Carrot Express – April 19-21The Station, Llanfair Caereinion, Welshpool, Powys SY21 0SF
Hop on the Easter Carrot Express for a steam train ride packed with activities. Meet the Easter Bunny, enjoy magic shows and join egg hunts – all included in your ticket. Chocolate eggs, party games and even a badge await young passengers.https://www.visitmidwales.co.uk/whats-on/easter-carrot-express-w-and-llr-p2107071
Explore the gardens on a self-led Easter trail packed with fun challenges. The trail costs £3.50 per child, plus admission and ends with a chocolate or Free From egg from the garden café. Activities run daily until 3:30pm.https://www.visitmidwales.co.uk/whats-on/easter-trail-at-powis-castle-p2104601