This year’s date and theme have been set for the upcoming Mach Carnival.
The annual event will this year be taking place on Saturday, 26 July.
Organisers took an open poll for suggestions of this year’s theme, but ‘no theme’ won out, taking 60 per cent of the vote.
Every year the event floods Machynlleth with bright and colourful people in costume, walking and on floats, with residents challenged each year to create even bigger and whackier costumes than the previous year.
2024 brought hundreds of people out to enjoy the festivities, which included live music, a fair, food stalls, a bar and DJs at Y Plas.
However the event was tinged with sadness after the recent passing of councillor Mike Williams, who was a stalwart to the town and a long-term supporter of Mach Carnival.
The carnival, funded by donations and fundraising events like the five-aside football tournament and the colour run, is hosting its next event in anticipation of this year's festival on the Easter Bank Holiday Monday.
In collaboration with Tymhorau Cymru, Y Plas will host a kid-friendly creative flower Kokodama Workshop on 21 April at 11.30am.