Warmer weather on the way - but no heatwave for west Wales

Sunny Borth last summer - temperatures are set to rise this weekend and next week, but will fall short of heatwave status ( Cambrian News )

WARMER weather is on the way according to meteorologists – but temperatures in west Wales will fall short of heatwave status.

High pressure will dominate the UK over the coming days according to the Met Office, bringing warm and dry weather for many until early next week.

With high pressure in charge, there will be little change to the weather through the rest of the week and over the weekend which will allow temperatures to increase day on day.

Saturday looks sunny in west Wales with a temperature of around 21 degrees Celsius.

The situation remains the same into the start of next week, which means further dry and sunny weather and temperatures climbing higher during Monday and Tuesday, likely peaking on Tuesday with temperatures possible in the low 30s Celsius in part of England and Wales, and high 20s out west.

Speaking on the latest Met Office 10 Day Trend Met Office Meteorologist and Presenter Alex Deakin said: “The strong July sunshine plus the high pressure squishing the air means that temperatures will be building through Sunday and Monday, likely to be over 30 Celsius and perhaps going up a notch further by the time we get to Tuesday.”

For an official Met Office heatwave, specific thresholds, based on the region, must be met for three days running. Areas with lower heatwave thresholds, especially southwest England and south Wales are more likely to reach heatwave criteria from Thursday onwards. Elsewhere with the higher thresholds, the chance of an official heatwave is more marginal, although it’s possible they could also reach their heatwave thresholds from Sunday.

Matthew Killick, Director of Crisis Response and Community Resilience, British Red Cross, said: “We’re all looking forward to enjoying some warm weather this summer, but it’s important to remember that heat can be very dangerous, especially for children, older people and those with underlying health conditions.

“Climate change means we’re experiencing longer and more intense heatwaves, but a worrying number of people aren’t aware of the risks around hot weather. In England alone there were more than 2,500 excess deaths in the summer of 2020, and unfortunately it’s predicted that heat-related deaths in the UK could treble within 30 years.”

It’s likely that much of next week will see further sunny and warm weather.