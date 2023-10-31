The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is reminding those visiting the coast to be aware of the dangers as Storm Ciarán is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to Wales from Wednesday evening.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning with winds forecast to reach more than 80mph in some coastal locations, with an amber warning for parts of Pembrokeshire, south Wales and south west England.
The expected strong winds will also bring heavy rain posing a safety risk to those visiting the coast. Lifesaving charity the RNLI, is encouraging people to exercise extreme caution if visiting the shoreline, especially along exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers.
Chris Cousens, Regional Water Safety Lead in Wales said: "There were 226 deaths as a result of accidental drowning in the UK in 2022. As the weather forecast promises such extreme conditions, it’s vital that people proceed with caution, especially in coastal locations.
‘Although it might appeal to go out and experience the weather, due to the extremely high winds forecasted we strongly advise against doing so. Stay a safe distance away from cliff edges, piers and seafronts.
‘Many beaches and coastal locations will see bigger waves than usual this weekend. Please don’t go in the sea if it doesn’t look safe. The combination of strong winds and big surf increases the strength and likelihood of rip currents. Stay dry this weekend and stay safe.
‘Whitesands in north Pembrokeshire is now the only beach being patrolled by RNLI lifeguards in Wales. Lifeguards are patrolling from 10am - 5pm every day for the duration of the half term week, until 5pm on Sunday 5 November.
‘If you find yourself, or see anyone else in danger along the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard. Never put yourself at risk by trying to help someone in difficulty, staying safe and calling for help is your best option.’
The RNLI advice is:
• Stay well back from stormy seas and cliff edges.
• Check tide times before you go.
• Take a phone with you.
• In an emergency call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard