Drug dealers in north Wales have been targeted as part of a national police operation.
A number of arrests were made, criminal gangs disrupted, and a significant amount of cash, drugs and weapons seized.
It came as part of County Lines Intensification Week (4-8 March), which saw forces across the country taking part to crack down on drug traffickers and safeguard vulnerable people, including children.
County Lines is the term used to describe drug dealing where mobile phones are used to supply drugs from large cities to towns and rural areas. Lines are run by ‘Line Holders’ and the runners, often vulnerable people, deliver the drugs. The system of drug distribution leads to serious violence and exploitation.
The week of action in north Wales resulted in 26 arrests, Class A, B and C drugs seized, almost £10,000 in cash seized, various weapons including machetes, knives and air rifles recovered, 42 vulnerable people visited and mass engagement with over 2,000 young people.
During the week, officers worked alongside colleagues at Merseyside Police, British Transport Police and partner agencies, including councils and housing associations to dismantle and disrupt criminal gangs.
One joint operation in the Pwllheli as part of Merseyside Police’s Project Medusa, resulted in officers stop and searching a 25-year-old man after sighting a suspected drug deal during a plain clothed operation.
Initially, a small quantity of cannabis was found, which resulted in a further search of a property he was seen leaving, where officers seized a large quantity of cannabis, offensive weapons, drugs paraphilia and approximately £3,000 in cash.
The 25-year-old, who is from the London area, was arrested on suspicion of drug supply and possession of cannabis.
Community safety officers carried out visits to holiday parks, hotels and licenced premises across all areas of the force to provide advice on the subject of County Lines and how to spot the signs.
Neighbourhood policing teams and school liaison officers also held activities to engage with over 2,000 young people across the region over the week.
Chief Superintendent Sian Beck said: “County lines drug dealing is linked to the most serious violence, which causes misery and fear in our communities.
“The week was a great success, and I am grateful for all the hard work that went into the operation from all the officers involved both in North Wales and across the region.
“A significant amount of cash, drugs, and various weapons are now off our streets thanks to the work of those involved.
“This recent activity was only snapshot of the work we do week in week out across to tackle County Lines gangs who exploit and recruit the most vulnerable people in our communities to store and sell drugs. They are intimated, coerced, threatened and often subject to violence.
“Anyone who abuses vulnerable people and causes fear to our communities should expect firm and relentless action to be taken against them.
“Making North Wales the safest place to live, work and visit remains our top priority.”