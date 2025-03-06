The sudden closure of Oakwood Theme Park has been debated at the Senedd this week, with Pembrokeshire politicians putting forward their fears that they hope the news won’t be a precursor to the ‘decline in tourism attractions’ across Wales.
Responding to the closure of Wales’ biggest theme park, the Wales Tourism Alliance said that the news was ‘disappointing’ for Welsh tourism and jobs.
“In Pembrokeshire over 20% of working people are employed in tourism and hospitality, so this closure won’t just impact the Park’s employees it will negatively affect the local economy as a whole,” said a spokesperson for the organisation.
“A combination of Welsh Government and UK Government decisions including increased national insurance, council tax premiums, 182 day minimum occupancy for holiday lets and proposals for the Welsh visitor levy(tourist tax) risk seriously damaging the Welsh tourism and hospitality industry which contributes £3.8bn to the Welsh economy annually.
“In a recent evidence session to the Senedd finance committee, Mark Drakeford MS denied that these policies would be having accumulative effect on the tourism industry.
“It is surely becoming obvious that a single sector cannot swallow so many changes without there being a cumulative - and wide-ranging – effect which will filter out to the whole economy.
“Many parts of Wales are reliant on tourism and have limited alternative employment opportunities. This means that without jobs in tourism and hospitality local people may be forced to leave their communities in search of work.
“We fear that this closure is just the tip of the iceberg for Welsh tourism,” they added.
Putting forward the matter in the Topical Questions section on Wednesday at the Senedd chamber, Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire Senedd Member Sam Kurtz said: “It's really sad news, because Oakwood holds a really special place in the hearts of many in Pembrokeshire and across Wales as well.
“It has been a really important part of our tourism offer in west Wales.
“Aspro, the parent company, have cited 'unrelenting economic challenges' as the reason for the closure, and they've invested over £25 million there—£1 million in the Megafobia ride that I mentioned earlier.
“They say that national insurance contributions, the inflationary costs of food and drink, and the cost of ride parts and electricity have all been a factor.
“We can't ignore the impact of what's happened in the budget on the decision by Aspro to close Oakwood. So, I'm just wondering what discussions you're looking to take forward, following this closure, with your counterparts—with the Cabinet Secretary for Finance and those counterparts of yours up in the UK Government—around the impact of NICs.
“We can't ignore the shadow that the tourism tax casts across these sorts of businesses as well. So, is this an opportunity for the Welsh Government to review and reset the tourism tax discussion, given the closure of Oakwood?
“I'd quite like to hear from the Welsh Government is what they're doing to support staff in the area who are impacted by this closure, because we know that, without staff, these sorts of attractions don't have their heart and soul—they're the people who really care about this.
“On the future of the site as well, this is a really prime site and it has been developed over the years. I'm aware that there could, potentially, already be buyers looking to come in and use the site for commercial purposes, either keeping it as a theme park or for other things as well.
“What I'm looking for is a commitment from the Welsh Government to work with me and other stakeholders—businesses have been in touch with me, and I'm sure businesses have been in touch with the Welsh Government as well—to try and find a buyer as soon as possible, because the last thing we want in Pembrokeshire is a site of that size being left derelict for a number of years.
“The final point, then: I really hope that this isn't the start of a decline in tourism attractions in Wales, and that this is an isolated incident and impact. So, what I'd quite like is for the Welsh Government to convene a tourism summit with other large attractions from across Wales to hear their views, to reset the relationship with them, and to hear, 'Right, what's really affecting you following this closure by Oakwood?' to make sure that the tourism sector in Wales is supported in the very best way that it can be, so that this remains an isolated event and not the start of something more sad,” he added.
Welsh Government’s cabinet member for economy, Rebecca Evans commented that indeed it was a ‘sad day’.
“I know that many people across Wales will have very, very many happy memories over the last 40 years, and it is absolutely a much-loved attraction and has been for many decades.
“I think that the business itself, as we've heard, has recognised that there are a range of factors behind the decision today. It mentioned also the costs in all areas of the operation. We've heard about ride parts, but then it also extended to the cost of electricity and inflation in terms of food and beverage. I don't think that there's anything in relation to the announcement today that suggests that this is a Wales-specific issue; I think that the issues that were described are certainly wider than things that the Welsh Government can have a direct impact on.
“I think that our main concern—and I think this goes for all of us—is really about the staff at the site. Of course, our Welsh Government team works closely with our key stakeholders, including the Department for Work and Pensions, local authorities and Working Wales to ensure that people who are at risk of losing their jobs, or at risk of redundancy, do receive the information, support and guidance that they need.
“We know that a lot of the team is made up of seasonal workers, so I would point to some of the innovations that we have, such as Big Ideas Wales, for example, which is a really great opportunity for those young people to consider, who might otherwise have been employed during the tourist season at Oakwood. So, that's just one idea that might be useful to some people.
“But then in terms of the future of the site, I also share that concern that we wouldn't want to see that site derelict. Just to provide reassurance to colleagues that the Welsh Government is in contact with those people who might have a commercial interest in the site, and we will certainly do what we can to facilitate a quick sale, if we're able to contribute to those discussions.
“And then, in terms of the wider tourism sector, I'm really pleased to say that we do have that kind of large summit that you referred to on the horizon. So, on 27 March, we have our national tourism conference.
“It's a Welsh Government conference that is provided through Visit Wales, and that will have some of those large tourist attraction owners at it, amongst others. Part of the key issues that we'll be trying to grapple with at that conference will be around sustainability and resilience for the sector,” she added.
Mid and West Wales Senedd Member Cefin Campbell, said that he echoed the ‘feeling of disappointment’ at the very sudden and unexpected news. last night that Oakwood is to close.
“One thinks of the staff, of course, who will be greatly affected by this news,” he said.
“One also realises that Oakwood is not only a very, very important tourist attraction, but an attraction that gave such an economic boost to the area as well. There was so much more around Oakwood, with the supply businesses, the hospitality businesses and so forth that benefited so much from this park.
“We know that the park has faced some health and safety problems in recent times that haven't helped, and perhaps hasn't adequately invested in continuing to be a park that attracted visitors as it once did. But maybe the question for the Government is this: when did you first hear about the park's problems?
“What discussions have you had with the park owners, and what support could you possibly give to the park in order to see whether it might be possible to save it, or, certainly, as Sam suggested, that we co-operate with possible new buyers, because the last thing we want to see is the site closing and no tourist attraction at all replacing it, given that it's made such a contribution over the years?” he added.