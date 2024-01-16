A weather warning for snow and ice remains in place today, covering most of Gwynedd.
The yellow weather warning remains in place until just before midnight, but further weather warnings have been issued for parts of Gwynedd for Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday's warning also includes large parts of Ceredigion.
Snow showers could merge into a longer spell of snow in some areas today, the Met Office warns. They also warn of possible travel delays on roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers, possible power cuts with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage, possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel, a chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces. They also warn that some rural communities could become cut off.
Have you woken up to snow this morning? Share your pictures with us on social media or email them to [email protected].