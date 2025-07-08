It is “highly unlikely” that Trawsfynydd will be considered for new nuclear development in the near future.
Gwynedd Council’s full meeting on 3 July heard that despite “uncertainty” over the site, work was underway with partners to establish a science park and future jobs.
Cllr Beca Roberts asked what assurance the people of Gwynedd had that the council was taking action to ensure there would be no further nuclear-related development at Trawsfynydd, and that the site be decommissioned immediately to protect the area for the future?
Cabinet Member for Economy and Community Cllr Medwyn Hughes, said decommissioning work continued there.
Decommissioning work was programmed until 2060, according to Nuclear Restoration Services plans.
Councillor Hughes said he was “very happy to facilitate a site visit” for councillors.
Although the workforce there specialises in nuclear decommissioning, many skills he said were “transferable” to jobs within engineering, technology, science, construction and management.
He added due to “uncertainty” about the future of the site and the jobs, he was pleased Gwynedd Council was working with partners to establish a science park on site, to “ensure the quality work continues in the Meirionnydd area for generations”.
The intention was to develop an Innovation Centre outside the boundary of the licensed site, to include opportunities for working and learning, and “triggering new ideas and job opportunities for the future” he said.
He added: “There is considerable uncertainty about the direction of government’s policy, funding and priorities, which means that it is highly unlikely that the Trawsfynydd site will be considered by government and the private sector for new nuclear development in the near future”.
Answering a supplementary question, he confirmed there was no intention to create small modular or high tech reactors at the science park, but there was an intention to create jobs.
