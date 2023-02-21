A more American style combo of bacon with syrup is also popular (11 per cent) while a savoury loving 6 percent opt for cheese and ham. Yet the nation is divided when it comes to how to turn a pancake, with a gung-ho 49 percent saying the only way is to flip it in the air and 51 per cent more cautiously turning it in the pan. One in two (47 per cent) would like to be more adventurous with their filling and topping choices, yet a third (37 per cent) hadn’t considered peanut butter as a partner for pancakes.