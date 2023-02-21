Will you be adding fancy fillings or traditional toppings to your pancakes today?
Our reporter, Alex Bowen, has been on the streets of Aberystwyth to ask people what their favourite pancake is, and their secret to making them. Find out what they told him in our video. A study of 2,000 pancake lovers has revealed most people still prefer their pancakes with a squeeze of lemon and a sprinkling of sugar.
Traditionally thought of as a British topping, toppings from other countries, such as chocolate spread, maple syrup and marshmallows have become more popular in recent times, however a resounding 61 percent of those surveyed said they prefer it the British way.
More than 135 million pancakes will be eaten today, an average of seven pancakes per household, according to the research.
But while six in 10 are traditionalists, chocolate spread and strawberries came in second place (23 per cent) of the best toppings list, followed by chocolate spread with banana.
A more American style combo of bacon with syrup is also popular (11 per cent) while a savoury loving 6 percent opt for cheese and ham. Yet the nation is divided when it comes to how to turn a pancake, with a gung-ho 49 percent saying the only way is to flip it in the air and 51 per cent more cautiously turning it in the pan. One in two (47 per cent) would like to be more adventurous with their filling and topping choices, yet a third (37 per cent) hadn’t considered peanut butter as a partner for pancakes.
A third (30 per cent) of the nation’s parents admit to feeling under pressure on Pancake Day.
The secret, according to those polled, is to make enough batter (52 per cent), never underestimate the number of pancakes everyone will eat (35 per cent), lubricate the pan (33 per cent) and use a decent saucepan (33 per cent).
A third (30 per cent) think the secret is to have enough toppings, while one in four (25 per cent) would never cheat and buy a batter mix.
One in five (20 per cent) always make their batter in the morning and refrigerate it.