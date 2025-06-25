Hywel Dda University Health Board and Aberystwyth University are extending their partnership to help improve the health and well-being of communities in west Wales after signing a new agreement.
The two organisations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, which commits to a partnership in several areas, including research and development, developing educational programmes and pooling expertise and use of specialist facilities.
The Health Board and University will work together on enterprise and innovation and collaborate with industry on the development of new devices and technology.
Aberystwyth University and Hywel Dda have a longstanding partnership, which is seen as vital to the development of the NHS workforce and improving the wellbeing of communities right across west Wales.
Hywel Dda’s Chief Executive, Dr Phil Kloer, Aberystwyth University’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Jon Timmis and Dr Leighton Phillips, Director of Research, Innovation and Value at Hywel Dda, marked these contributions at a ceremony to thank existing and new honorary appointees for all they do to make a partnership a success.
Dr Kloer said: “The signing of this memorandum builds on the long-standing relationship and good work that we have jointly undertaken with Aberystwyth University, and we are really pleased to be continuing to work with the university in these new areas.
“I’m delighted to be building on the great work over previous years between Hywel Dda and Aberystwyth University and also start to explore new areas of opportunity to improve health and well-being in our rural communities.”
Prof Timmis said: “I’m very proud of the strength and depth of our ongoing partnership with the Health Board – one that is only possible thanks to all those very committed staff working across both our organisations.
“For more than 150 years, our University’s excellence in teaching and research has inspired generations of people from all over the world to change lives for the better: growing knowledge, building communities and strengthening Wales and the wider world.
“The success of our new nursing degrees is testament to that.
“As Wales’s first University college, we have long and proud tradition of pushing the boundaries of innovation and knowledge – and this partnership with the Health Board will continue to be central to this over the years ahead.”
Several developments over recent years demonstrate what the partnership can deliver across the region including the opening of the new Healthcare Education Centre and the discovery of new biomarkers that can accurately diagnose lung cancer and could lead to the development of a new test.
Dr Phillips said: “This new Memorandum of Understanding is about re-affirming our commitment to working closely with Aberystwyth University to benefit the health and wellbeing of our region.
“The new education centre and deepening research and innovation links mark the start of the next and exciting chapter of our partnership.
“We are also eager to establish new links and connections with other exciting developments we have seen at the University, including AberInnovation and Cymru Wledig LPIP Rural Wales, the Local Policy and Innovation Partnership for Rural Wales.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.