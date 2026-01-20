Final preparations are underway for the launch of new NHS services in all parts of Wales to improve access to vital healthcare services for women.
The first pathfinder women’s health hub will open before the end of January, with hubs in place in each health board area by early March.
The hubs are a key commitment in the NHS-led Women's Health Plan.
They will provide integrated women’s health services, focussing on three priority areas: menstrual health, contraception, and menopause.
Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Sarah Murphy, said: “The hubs develop another step forward for women’s health in Wales.”
Each Health Board has received an additional £300,000 this financial year to support the development of the pathfinder hubs.
