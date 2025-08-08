Culture Minister, Jack Sargeant, visited the site recently to meet Amgueddfa Cymru staff and see the ongoing developments. He said: “As Culture Minister and a proud north Walian, it’s been an ideal summer for me –visiting one exciting development or event in the Gogledd after another. The almost-finished, new-look Theatr Clwyd; the National Slate Museum at the beginning of its own transformation journey; the Maes of the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham where I joined tens of thousands of other visitors to celebrate all things Cymraeg and was updated on the progress of the new Football Museum for Wales within Wrexham Museum.