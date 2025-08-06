A new course for health and social care staff will help meet the needs of Welsh-speaking patients and develop the Welsh language skills of the workforce.
The course has been developed by the National Centre for Learning Welsh specifically for health and social care staff.
It will introduce essential keywords and phrases staff can use in their everyday conversations.
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said: “Just a few words in Welsh can make a big difference when it comes to people's experiences.
The course is a part of Mwy na geiriau – the Welsh Government's Welsh language plan for health and social care.
All health and social care staff in Wales are expected to achieve a basic “courtesy” level of Welsh skills by 2027.
