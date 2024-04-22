WALES' new Transport secretary will outline new plans for the country's 'transport priorities' on Tuesday, including plans for 20mph.
The Welsh Government has announced this evening that Ken Skates MS will outline his priorities in the Senedd on Tuesday, 23 April.
The statement says: "Listening is the immediate priority for the Cabinet Secretary on 20mph.
"He will say the Welsh Government will listen to the people of Wales and work in partnership with councils to deliver targeted change to the 20mph implementation.
He will outline next steps in the Oral Statement tomorrow."
Speaking on Friday over plans for a partial U-turn, Rhun ap Iorwerth, Leader of Plaid Cymru said: “I support the principle of widespread 20mph zones, but it’s clear that it was implemented very poorly and inconsistently, with too many roads changing to 20mph in places where it felt unreasonable.
“Welsh Government must push ahead now and sort it out, working with local authorities and communities to ensure that limits are properly reviewed, and unreasonable 20mphs are removed.”
The Welsh Conservatives said on Friday that they feared any U-turn would be 'cosmetic'.
Andrew RT Davies MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said: “Labour’s 20mph speed limits are sadly here to stay.
“Any change to the guidance will be cosmetic, and cosmetic changes will not fool the Welsh public.
“Smoke and mirrors around guidance will not do. This policy needs to be scrapped in its entirety.”
Natasha Asghar MS, Shadow Minister for Transport, added: “People in Wales know full well that Labour’s change of tack on 20mph is a sham.
“Welsh taxpayers want real change when it comes to this policy, not smoke screen promises with no real action.
“Forget a change of guidance, it’s time for Labour to accept that this law was a terrible mistake and repeal it.”