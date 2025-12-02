The Welsh Labour Party has announced its Senedd election candidates for new Gwynedd Maldwyn constituency.
Ahead of the 2026 Senedd elections next May, Welsh Labour members have selected socialist Ian Parry to lead the selection list for the Gwynedd Maldwyn constituency.
The 30-year-old from Llanmynech serves as both chair of Carreghofa Community Council and as Community Governor of Ysgol Carreghofa.
Parry has previously worked as secretary for the Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr Constituency Labour Party, and as a senior caseworker for Montgomeryshire & Glyndŵr Labour MP Steve Witherden.
Ian Parry said on leading the selection list: “I am honoured to be backed by the Welsh Labour members of Gwynedd Maldwyn and will be standing proudly alongside my fellow candidates as we work to build a progressive, socialist future across Mid and North Wales.
“My campaign will demand a fair deal for working families, a new devolutionary settlement for Wales, and that our rural regions are heard and respected.”
Building on Steve Witherden MP’s reputation as a constituency-first MP, Mr Parry ran a progressive campaign, winning the backing of grassroots members by promising a new devolutionary settlement, a rural development fund, the renewal of internal party democracy, more social housing, and an expansion of Welsh language learning.
The new constituency boundaries for Gwynedd Maldwyn extend to Caernarfon in the north, the Llŷn Peninsula and Machynlleth in the west, south to Llanidloes, and east to Newtown and Ruabon.
The new Proportional Representation election system means there will be six seats each for the 16 new constituencies.
Each party can list up to eight candidates per constituency.
Voters will then vote for one party or an independent candidate.
Senedd seats will be allocated based on the share of votes each party or independent candidate gets - if a party gets 50 per cent of the votes in that area, they will likely get three of the six seats.
The full Welsh Labour candidate list is as follows:
- Ian Parry
- Dawn McGuinness
- Steffan Chambers
- Dana Davies
- Kim Bryan
- Mathew Norman
- Morgan Peters
- Gareth Parry
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.