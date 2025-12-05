Section 12 of the Local Government Finance Act 1992 (i.e. no change), no discount and raises in the premium of 150 per cent on class B second homes, under Section 12B of the Local Government Finance Act 1992 (i.e. no change), and no discount on homes that have been empty for six months or more and raises in the premium of 150 per cent on homes that have been empty for 12 months or more, under Section 12A of the Local Government Finance Act 1992) (i.e. increase the premium from 100 per cent to