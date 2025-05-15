Communication boards display symbols for common words, in Welsh and English, like ‘happy’, ‘want’ and ‘finished’.
Children with speech difficulties can point to the boards - designed by specialist speech and language therapists - to express their wants and needs to others.
The bilingual boards also help non-Welsh speaking families learn basic Welsh words.
Following a successful pilot in west Wales, £78,000 was invested by the Welsh Government to roll out the boards across Wales, to create inclusive play spaces for all children.
Nicole Jacob a resident of Carmarthen spoke about how the boards have helped her son Rhys’ communication.
"Rhys uses alternative and augmentative communication and seeing communication boards in our local parks makes our family feel seen and supported,” she said.
“Rhys struggles with spoken language in busy places, and carrying communication devices is challenging, so these boards offer him another way to express himself.
“I've witnessed how the boards help children build relationships. Friends quickly learn to use them with Rhys, and they have fun back and forth interactions.
“It’s important that young people grow up with an awareness and appreciation for all types of communication, and the boards simply normalise alternative communication in our communities,” added Dawn.
Research shows that poor speech skills can negatively impact a child’s outcomes, including behaviour, mental health, and being twice as likely to experience unemployment in adulthood.
The Welsh Government’s Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden said: "We want every child in Wales to thrive and know that communication is essential for their future. Children should be heard and supported to find their voice, in Welsh and English, regardless of their communication abilities.
“I’m pleased that our investment in these innovative boards will help bridge communication gaps and is a step towards creating friendly and inclusive parks.
“The positive feedback from families just shows how small changes in public spaces can make a huge difference to children’s lives and development,” she added.
Clinical Lead for Augmentative and Alternative Communication at Hywel Dda University Health Board, Libby Jeffries said: “We first introduced these boards in Hywel Dda in 2021 and are delighted to see them rolled out across Wales.
“The aim of this project was to support families with communication and play within these public spaces.
“The feedback has been very positive with families using the boards as a visual means of expressing themselves, to support them to learn and use Welsh and English words, while also supporting others to learn about different methods of communication."